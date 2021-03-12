हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Roohi

Roohi Day 1 Box Office collections: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer earns Rs 3 cr

Fans have liked the horror-comedy Roohi, giving it a big thumbs up. The movie’s witty one-liners and well-crafted scares are fetching a lot of appreciation.

Roohi Day 1 Box Office collections: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer earns Rs 3 cr
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer 'Roohi' has raked in Rs 3.06 crore nett in India for its day one collection, making it a humongous start for a post-pandemic Hindi film.

Fans have liked the horror-comedy, giving it a big thumbs up. Roohi's witty one-liners and well-crafted scares are fetching a lot of appreciation.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi echoes similar thoughts, saying, “A 3 crore plus start is as good as a 9-10 crore start in a regular environment. Considering the current scenario, the footfalls are very encouraging. We have seen a 200% jump from the morning to evening shows. Since the reopening of theatres, Roohi is possibly the first Hindi film that is drawing people to cinemas in large numbers”.

Even exhibitors have applauded the Hardik Mehta directorial for making the much needed first move to release on the big screen.

Talking about the film’s wide appeal, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited says, "Roohi has boosted the confidence of the exhibition industry and also reposed the faith of audiences to provide them wholesome entertainment in the safe and secure environment of cinemas. Roohi is receiving good feedback from movie patrons across geographic locations and it is encouraging to see such excellent footfalls”

Saurabh Verma of Inox says, “The response of Roohi is better than even what we had expected. We can only hear laughter in our auditoriums. It is the perfect post-pandemic stress relief film.”

A Maddock Films production, Roohi is produced by Dinesh Vijan and  Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Directed by Hardik Mehta starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, hit the screens on March 11, 2021.

Roohi is Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Gautam Mehra. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Roohiroohi box office collectionsroohi collectionsroohi box office reportJanhvi KapoorRajkummar RaoVarun Sharma
Next
Story

Toofaan teaser: Farhan Akhtar packs a rock solid punch in actioner - Watch

Must Watch

PT9M58S

Bollywood Breaking: Why is Pathan a very important film for Shahrukh's career?