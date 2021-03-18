Roohi Weekend Box Office Report: Janhvi Kapoor's double role avatar earns over Rs 17 cr!

New Delhi: Generation next star Janhvi Kapoor got a chance to be cast opposite her favourite star - Rajkummar Rao in 'Roohi'. The horror-comedy opened to mixed reviews but fans have liked the interesting storyline and performances.

Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao starrer also features Varun Sharma. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the weekend collections of Roohi at the Box Office.

#Roohi is looking at approx ₹ 17.50 cr total in its extended Week 1... A respectable number, in view of the #Covid scenario... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr, Wed 1.22 cr. Total: ₹ 16.41 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2021

Fans have liked the horror-comedy, giving it a big thumbs up. Roohi's witty one-liners and well-crafted scares are fetching a lot of appreciation.

A Maddock Films production, Roohi is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Directed by Hardik Mehta starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, hit the screens on March 11, 2021.

Roohi is written by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Gautam Mehra.