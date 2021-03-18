हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Roohi Weekend Box Office Report: Janhvi Kapoor's double role avatar earns over Rs 17 cr!

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer also features Varun Sharma. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the weekend collections of Roohi at the Box Office. 

Roohi Weekend Box Office Report: Janhvi Kapoor&#039;s double role avatar earns over Rs 17 cr!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Generation next star Janhvi Kapoor got a chance to be cast opposite her favourite star - Rajkummar Rao in 'Roohi'. The horror-comedy opened to mixed reviews but fans have liked the interesting storyline and performances. 

Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao starrer also features Varun Sharma. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the weekend collections of Roohi at the Box Office

#Roohi is looking at approx ₹ 17.50 cr total in its extended Week 1... A respectable number, in view of the #Covid scenario... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat  3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr, Wed 1.22 cr. Total: ₹ 16.41 cr. #India biz.

Fans have liked the horror-comedy, giving it a big thumbs up. Roohi's witty one-liners and well-crafted scares are fetching a lot of appreciation.

A Maddock Films production, Roohi is produced by Dinesh Vijan and  Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Directed by Hardik Mehta starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, hit the screens on March 11, 2021.

Roohi is written by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Gautam Mehra. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Janhvi KapoorRoohiroohi box office collectionsCoronavirusCOVID-19Rajkummar Raohorror comedyVarun Sharma
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha off to Ayodha for Ram Setu shoot - See first pic

Must Watch

PT10M22S

Wrestler Ritika Phogat commits suicide after losing wrestling match