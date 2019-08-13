close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
saaho

'Saaho' to release in IMAX screens worldwide

The IMAX version of "Saaho" will open not only in India but all across the globe. 

&#039;Saaho&#039; to release in IMAX screens worldwide

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Prabhas' multilingual comeback film "Saaho" is all set to release in IMAX format, besides the regular 2d format.

The IMAX version of "Saaho" will open not only in India but all across the globe. The film will be digitally re-mastered in the immersive IMAX format for all markets.

While it has become a common practice to release Hollywood films in IMAX screens, the trend is not yet prevalent among Indian filmmakers, particularly the ones in Bollywood. "Dhoom 3", "Gold" and "2.0" have been among few Indian films to have had an IMAX release.

"We are thrilled to partner with UV-Creations and T-Series on the release of Saaho, a pulse-pounding, non-stop action epic that deserves to be experienced in IMAX," Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment and Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp said. 

"Saaho" is scheduled to release in three languages -- Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film is directed by Sujeeth and co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film is scheduled to open on August 30.

"Saaho" is Telugu superstar Prabhas' first release since his blockbuster "Bahubali" series.

 

Tags:
saahoSaaho movieIMAX releasePrabhasShraddha KapoorSujeeth
Next
Story

Feel proud to be associated with 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', says Yami Gautam

Must Watch

PT1M17S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour