Saand Ki Aankh Box Office report—Check collections

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's latest outing 'Saand Ki Aankh' took the risk of hitting the screens on Diwali along with two other movies—Housefull 4 and Made In China respectively. Out of the three big releases, Akshay Kumar's comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' gained the most.

The other two films were affected by the clash as initially, the collections suffered. Looks like now the figures have improved at the Box Office battle for 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#SaandKiAankh started slow, but gathered speed on Day 4 [Mon], national holiday... Strong word of mouth has converted into footfalls... Fri 48 lakhs, Sat 1.08 cr, Sun 91 lakhs, Mon 3.19 cr. Total: ₹ 5.66 cr. #India biz.”

'Saand Ki Aankh' is a biopic based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. This is the first time that the fans got to watch Bhumi and Taapsee together on the big screens.

The movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and filmmaker Prakash Jha played a pivotal part in the biopic. The venture is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.