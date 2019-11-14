close

Saand Ki Aankh

'Saand Ki Aankh' special screening organised on Children's Day

&#039;Saand Ki Aankh&#039; special screening organised on Children&#039;s Day

Pune: A special screening of the recently released Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer "Saand Ki Aankh" has been conducted for students in Pune to mark Children's Day.

The screening was organised by Cinepolis P & M Mall in Pune on Wednesday. Also, Round Table India, an NGO from Pune, organised another screening for school children to spread the message of women empowerment and inspiring lives.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, "Saand Ki Aankh" is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

The film, which released on Diwali along with the multi-starrer "Housefull 4" and the comedy drama "Made In China", has performed well at the box office.

Now on the occassion of Children's Day on Thursday, special screenings of the film for students will take place in Jaipur and Ahmedabad too.

 

