'Saathiya': First song of Akshay Kumar's 'Cuttputlli' to release on THIS date

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar who was last seen in the movie 'Raksha Bandhan' is all ready to for his next release 'Cuttputlli'.

Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 06:30 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Akshay Kumar stars as the main lead in the movie 'Cuttputlli'
  • The movie has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari
  • It will release on Disney plus Hotstar on 2nd of September.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Tuesday, unveiled the teaser of the first song of his upcoming thriller film `Cuttputli`.

Titled `Saathiya`, the song is a romantic track which features Akshay Kumar along with Rakul Preet Singh.The song is all set to be released on August 24, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a short illustrated teaser of the song, which he captioned, "This one is going to get all the love birds grooving on its tunes like a #Cuttputlli! Catch #Saathiya on @zeemusiccompany. Song out tomorrow!".

In the video, Akshay could be seen holding Rakul in his arms, as the couple struck a pose in a field. Soon after the `Khiladi` actor shared the video, fans dropped heart emoticons and shared their excitement for the upcoming romantic track. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, `Cuttputlli` is a crime thriller film which is all set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2, 2022.

The film`s plot follows the small town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them. During his investigations, the murderer`s presence rings closer to home as his life, family, and love face the killer`s ire in a twisted turn of fate.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be also seen in `Ram Setu` alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022. Apart from that he also has `Selfiee` alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in his kitty, which is all se to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. Rakul, on the other hand, will be next seen in `Thank God` alongside Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, which is all set to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022. 

