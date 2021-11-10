Saif Ali Khan opens up on a massive heist shot in Abu Dhabi for Bunty Aur Babli 2!

New Delhi: Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting for Yash Raj Films (YRF) Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021. The rib-tickling comedy will see two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other.

In the opulence of Abu Dhabi, the two sets of con-couples have a massive showdown in the form of a spectacular heist that will show extravagant scale!

Saif Ali Khan talked about it and said, "The retired con stars are forced to come out of their hibernation by the young con artists. The OG Bunty Babli consider them as upstarts and want to beat them at their own game. So we lay out an elaborate and extravagant con to take on the new couple to teach them a lesson. We set this up in the lavish expanses of Abu Dhabi and Vimmy and Rakesh find their groove as the best con artists that they had always been. We shot in Abu Dhabi with a massive crew because we wanted to have an amazing scale for the con. We had one of the biggest outdoor crew that I have worked with. It was all about opulence but shot in a really hilarious way in the true Bunty Babli manner. I’m sure audiences will love how the OG’s clean up if they have to."

Rani elaborates, “This is one of the biggest highlights in the film and YRF has left no stone unturned to show how the original Bunty and Babli transform themselves to take the fight to the new con artists who think they can beat us hollow. Abu Dhabi was perfect for this showdown between the originals and the new con-couples because Abu Dhabi as a city in itself is grand and we were lucky to have that grandeur in our film. We also shot wearing designer clothing so everything about the Abu Dhabi outdoor was reeking of grandness from the word go."

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji play the OG Bunty Babli while Gully Boy hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari Wagh, play the new Bunty Babli.

Live TV

It has been directed by Varun V Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.