Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Adipurush' set catches fire, no casualties reported

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the sets of Om Raut's upcoming film ‘Adipurush’, starring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. The incident took place on Tuesday, which was the first day of the film's shoot.

The fire reportedly broke out around 4.30pm on the set of the film in a Goregaon studio. Neither Prabhas nor Saif was present on the set at the time the fire broke out.

Reports suggest that the incident happened due to a short circuit. IANS reported that the fire was brought under control soon enough and nobody was injured. No casualties have been reported.

Unconfirmed videos from the burning set of the film have gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing their concern over the unfortunate incident.

Earlier in the day, director Om Raut announced on social media that he has begun with the mahurat shot for the film. Prabhas and Om Raut announced the release date of the film in November last year.

‘Adipurush’ is Raut's new directorial after last year's blockbuster ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. Prabhas officially announced the beginning of shoot on Tuesday morning with the word "Aarambh" (start) on his Instagram page.