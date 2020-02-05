Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' stays steady at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood's suave and talented actor, Saif Ali Khan's latest release 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has managed to stay steady at multiplexes. The movie has opened to rave reviews and masses have given it a thumbs up too.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections with fans. He wrote: #JawaaniJaaneman stays strong on Day 5... Steady at national multiplexes [especially North]... Eyes ₹ 20 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr. Total: ₹ 16.80 cr. #India biz.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the coming-of-age entertainer shows Saif as a middle-aged casanova who by chance meets his daughter and it is their journey which keeps the audience hooked.

The film marks the debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who has received a positive response for her act on the silver screen.

It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

The movie looks like a perfect entertainer for multiplex audiences. It stars Tabu in a pivotal part and this is the first time that she has been paired with Saif Ali Khan on-screen.