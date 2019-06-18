close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' goes on floors

Shewakramani said the father-daughter bond between Saif and Alaia's characters at the story's core is both unique and relatable.

Saif Ali Khan&#039;s &#039;Jawaani Jaaneman&#039; goes on floors

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer coming-of-age comedy "Jawaani Jaaneman" went on floors in London on Tuesday. 

The film marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia F and is touted as a fun, comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is produced by Jacky Bhagnani, Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. 

"It's one of the most uber cool stories that I have come across. We are excited about the film going on floors and really looking forward to it," Bhagnani said in a statement. 

Shewakramani said the father-daughter bond between Saif and Alaia's characters at the story's core is both unique and relatable.

"A father-daughter relationship is universal. I don't know about how different it is but the one depicted in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is definitely very unique, as well as new-age and contemporary," the co-producer added.

Saif and Alaia were recently spotted at the India-Pakistan World Cup match in Manchester. The "Sacred Games" star will sport an edgy crew cut and sleek bearded look for the film. 

The film is scheduled to be released on November 29.

 

Tags:
Saif Ali KhanJawaani Jaanemanalaia fBollywood
Next
Story

'Lakshya' clocks 15 years, Hrithik Roshan gets nostalgic

Must Watch

PT48M37S

Taal Thok Ke: Mission against terror unaccomplished?