Saif Ali Khan's look in new 'Jawaani Jaaneman' poster will blow your mind—See inside

New Delhi: Talented actor Saif Ali Khan is ready to entice his fans one more time with his new-age outing 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. The movie has a tagline which reads 'new vibe of the new decade' and looks like the makers have tapped this perfectly.

A new poster of the movie has been released and we must say it is simply 'mind-blowing'. Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “Trailer drops on 9 Jan 2020... New poster of #JawaaniJaaneman... Stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlayaF, #Tabu and #KubbraSait... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani... 31 Jan 2020 release.”

The trailer of 'Jawaani Jaaneman' will be out on January 9, 2020. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and will be hitting the screens on January 31, 2020. The film marks the big-screen debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F.

Besides Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the movie features Tabu and Kubbra Sait in pivotal parts. 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has been shot extensively in London.