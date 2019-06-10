close

Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala to return as 'Kick 2' director

Nadiadwala also served as helmer of 'Kick', which was his directorial debut. 

File photo

Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala will be directing 'Kick' sequel, production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment confirmed on Monday after reports of the filmmaker's exit from the project started doing the rounds on social media.

As per reports, director Rohit Shetty was being considered to take over the directing duties from Nadiadwala for the follow-up to the 2014 film, starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

"Clearing the air, we strongly deny any reports of association of any other name as the director of 'Kick 2'. The next of the franchise, 'Kick 2' is with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala," the production banner said in statement on Twitter.

Nadiadwala also served as helmer of 'Kick', which was his directorial debut. 

