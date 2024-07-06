Advertisement
SALAAR: PART 1 - CEASEFIRE

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire Set To Make Waves With A Grand Release In Japan, Crosses 700 Crores In Box Office Collection

The makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire took to their social media and announced the film's release in Japan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 02:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: 'Hombale Films' 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' has become a sensation since its release. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has won the hearts of audiences and taken the box office by storm with its impressive earnings. After setting global records and amassing 700 crore worldwide, it is now released in Japan, spreading its impact beyond the borders. 

The makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire took to their social media and shared an intriguing poster of the film featuring Prabhas on it. They announced the film's release in Japan. 

Take A Look At The Post: 

The caption reads, "Watch Salaar: Part 1 - CeaseFire in a theatre near you!

#SalaarCeaseFire is now in cinemas across Japan!"

Prabhas is on a winning streak, with his recent films achieving box-office success. With the phenomenal success of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire', followed by the latest blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD', Prabhas has proven his versatility and appeal to audiences worldwide. 

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it. The film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam'.

 

