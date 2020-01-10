Salman Khan announces next film titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan in a surprise announcement, took to Twitter and revealed his next big project. The actor announced the movie titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' which will be directed by Farhad Samji.

Salman Khan took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote: Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...EID 2021 ...

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' story will be written by Sajid Nadiadwala, who will also produce it. The superstar has blocked the Eid date of 2021 with his new project. Salman Khan fans eagerly wait for his movie around the festive time, therefore for Eid 2021, the actor has ensured a power-packed entertainer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

The actor was last seen in 'Dabangg 3' which released on December 20, 2019. The film was helmed by Prabhu Deva. It was co-produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

'Dabangg 3' featured Salman Khan, Sudeep Kichcha, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan in important roles. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee made her stunning debut in this movie.

More details on 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' are awaited.