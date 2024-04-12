New Delhi: With the change in the Indian entertainment industry, pan-Indian cinema and the combination of superstars from Bollywood and directors from the South are creating mayhem at the box office. For several years, many stars of Bollywood have joined hands with South Indian directors and worked on multiple projects. The real potential of the cross-cultural combination was unleashed when Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee joined hands together for the 'Jawan'. The film turned the tables for the box office across the globe and scored history as it passed 1146 crores at the box office.

Continuing the trend, it is now time for another formidable force to create new records as superstar Salman Khan and the commercially viable director A R Murugadoss joined hands for the global action adventure 'Sikandar'. Right from the announcement, the film bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala promises to be a gigantic blockbuster in the making from the team. It cannot be denied that Salman has no match when it comes to mass and commercial cinema, whereas A. R. Murugadoss is the name of the person who introduced the 100 crore club in Indian cinema with Aamir Khan's Ghajini and then made more blockbuster films down south.

The coming together of these two mega forces, who are best in the genre, could be nothing more than the excitement of the epic proportion. The announcement has left everyone speculating about the further details of the film, but one thing is for sure: this combination is going to bring a never-before-seen commercial potboiler, and audiences will get to see a new version of Salman Khan in this film, which is touted as the most ambitious film in Indian cinema.

The film is announced for worldwide release on Eid 2025, and with the production of Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the mass carnival is ready to unleash.