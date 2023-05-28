Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi Take IIFA 2023 Stage By Storm With Killer Performance, Inside Videos Go Viral

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan brought the house with his charismatic personality and power-packed performance at the IIFA Awards 2023, which is being held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Salman, who has been stealing the spotlight at IIFA this year, delivered an electrifying performance on the main awards night, held last night. The Bollywood superstar took the stage by storm with his killer dance performance on some of the hit tracks.

Salman also grooved to some of the tracks from his released action-comedy 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', including ' Billi Billi' and 'Yentamma', followed up with 'Seethi Maar', 'You’re My Love' among others. No doubt, he succeeded in setting the tone right with his effortless dance moves, leaving the audience going berserk. His performance witnessed non-stop cheering from the audience. Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who also attended the awards event along with her children - Ayat and Ahil, witnessed Bhaijaan's whistle-worthy performance on the stage.

A few videos from the awards night have found its way to the internet and are being widely shared. In one of the clips, Salman is seen performing with background dancers on the stage at IIFA awards.

Hrithik Roshan, who won the Best Actor award for portraying a dreaded gangster from Kanpur in neo-noir action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha', delivered his iconic dance step on 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from his debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'.

Vicky Kaushal, who was the host on the main night at IIFA 2023, also grooved on the stage and could be seen copying Hrithik's 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' hook-step. He, later on, bowed in front of the 'Krrish' actor as a gesture of respect.

Among other celebrities who set the IIFA dance floor ablaze with their stellar performances included Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and others.

I can't wait too see Kriti Sanon performances in IIFA 2023 ________ pic.twitter.com/CxeM75H0LO — ______ ___ (@its_surbhi1902) May 27, 2023

Hrithik bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role at IIFA 2023. He received the trophy for his action-packed performance in 'Vikram Vedha', which also starred Saif Ali Khan.

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor Award for 'Performance In A Leading Role- Female' for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at IIFA 2023. However, the 30-year-old star was not in attendance to accept her award and producer Jayantilal Gada received the award on her behalf. If reports are to be believed, Alia skipped the event due to a family emergency. Alia's maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, is reportedly not well.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, on Saturday, won the Best Debut Actor (Male) award for his performance in the film 'Qala' at the IIFA 2023.

Actor-director R Madhavan won the Best Director award for his film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' at the IIFA 2023.