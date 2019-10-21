Salman Khan reintroduces Sonakshi Sinha aka Rajjo from 'Dabangg 3' in new motion poster

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his big Christmas hit 'Dabangg 3'. The actor reintroduced Sonakshi Sinha, who will be reprising her role of Rajjo, his on-screen wife in the movie.

He took to his social media handle and wrote:

'Dabangg 3' is the third instalment of the superhit 'Dabangg' franchise. It has been directed by ace choregrapher turned filmmaker Prabhudheva. It has been produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The movie features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep amongst various others.

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be seen making her debut in 'Dabangg 3'.

The movie is hitting the screens on Christmas 20, 2019.