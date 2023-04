Salman Khan Shares New Poster Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Ahead Of Trailer Launch

New Delhi: Fans of Salman Khan has a reason to celebrate. Ahead of the trailer launch of his film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', actor Salman Khan on Monday unveiled a new poster of his upcoming family entertainer. Taking to social media, he shared the poster with the caption reading, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan trailer out at 6pm."

The poster shows Salman donning a long hair look and showcasing his beast-avatar. Soon after he dropped the poster, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Hamara Bhai, Hamari Jaan = Salman Khan," a user wrote.

A fan commented, "finally after 4 years Ek baar fir Eid Pe Bhai ka jalwa Hoga."

"Blockbuster loading," fan wrote.

Makers of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film on April 10, 2023. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?"

Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don`t have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is one of Salman Khan's most-awaited films which features an ensemble cast of Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, and Bhagyashree. Additionally, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari will make their Bollywood debuts with this film. The song Yentamma will feature a special appearance by South star Ram Charan. The movie is set to hit theatres on April 21 during Eid celebrations.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif in his kitty.