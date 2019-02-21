Salman Khan shares 'Notebook' new poster, trailer to release on this date

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is known for backing new talent in the Hindi film industry. After encouraging actors like Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Zareen Khan, Daisy Shah, Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty amongst various others, it's now time for two fresh faces to get introduced to the showbiz world by Bhaijaan.

Newcomers Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal will be launched by Salman Khan Films venture 'Notebook'. The brand new poster of the movie was unveiled by Khan this morning on Twitter along with the trailer release date. He wrote: “This #Notebook is incomplete without these beautiful kids. Get ready to meet them, trailer out tomorrow. @PranutanBahl @iamzahero @nitinrkakkar @SKFilmsOfficial @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @Tseries.”

The trailer of 'Notebook' will be released on February 22, 2019.

Pranutan Bahl is legendary actress Nutan's granddaughter and classic actor Mohnish Bahl's daughter. The venture is directed by Nitin Kakkar and a major portion of the film has been shot in Kashmir.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde and Salman Khan Films (SKF). The movie is set to open in theatres on March 29, 2019.