KKBKKJ Trailer Launch: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill Look Stunning In Black Outfits, Pooja Hegde Shines In Yellow Gown; See Pics

Mumbai: The wait is now finally over for Salman Khan`s fans as the makers of his much-awaited film, `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` finally dropped the trailer of upcoming action entertainer film. At the film`s trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday, the film`s cast made stylish appearances on the carpet. Salman Khan reached the venue in a whole black avatar. He donned a full sleeves black shirt with black jeans, shoes and sunglasses.

Pooja Hegde, the leading lady of the movie, wore a yellow flared gown and kept her hair open with minimal makeup. Pooja shared her excitement for the release and talks about her special connection with her character, she said "Working on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was an absolute blast. My character is very special to me, as she's super fun and full of life, and I hope people will enjoy my performance in the film. I can't wait for my fans, friends, and family to watch the trailer and get a glimpse of the excitement and emotions we`ve poured into this film. What you have seen in the trailer, is just a fun glimpse of the entire film."

Bollywood debutant, Shehnaaz Gill looked like a boss lady as she donned a black blazer, crop top, and a leather skirt which she paired up with pencil heels. Actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari, another debutant in line, looked gorgeous in her outfit. She wore a skirt and the same print pink colour cord set. She kept her hair and makeup look minimal.

Salman Khan arrived in a black outfit

Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in black outfit

Pooja Hegde wore a yellow halter neck gown

Palak Tiwari stunned in a red outfit

Vinali Bhatnagar in black cor-ord set

Jagapathi Babu, who plays one of the antagonists, looked stylish at the trailer launch event. He wore a white shirt with a blue jacket. He completed his look with white shoes and brown glasses. Apart from this, several celebrities like Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Sukhbir posed together for a group picture with Salman Khan and the lead cast.

`Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.