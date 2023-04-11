topStoriesenglish2593610
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN

KKBKKJ Trailer Launch: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill Look Stunning In Black Outfits, Pooja Hegde Shines In Yellow Gown; See Pics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch: Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill stunned in black outfits while the leading lady Pooja Hegde opted for a yellow gown.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 09:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KKBKKJ Trailer Launch: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill Look Stunning In Black Outfits, Pooja Hegde Shines In Yellow Gown; See Pics

Mumbai: The wait is now finally over for Salman Khan`s fans as the makers of his much-awaited film, `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` finally dropped the trailer of upcoming action entertainer film. At the film`s trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday, the film`s cast made stylish appearances on the carpet. Salman Khan reached the venue in a whole black avatar. He donned a full sleeves black shirt with black jeans, shoes and sunglasses. 

Pooja Hegde, the leading lady of the movie, wore a yellow flared gown and kept her hair open with minimal makeup. Pooja shared her excitement for the release and talks about her special connection with her character, she said "Working on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was an absolute blast. My character is very special to me, as she's super fun and full of life, and I hope people will enjoy my performance in the film. I can't wait for my fans, friends, and family to watch the trailer and get a glimpse of the excitement and emotions we`ve poured into this film. What you have seen in the trailer, is just a fun glimpse of the entire film." 

Bollywood debutant, Shehnaaz Gill looked like a boss lady as she donned a black blazer, crop top, and a leather skirt which she paired up with pencil heels. Actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari, another debutant in line, looked gorgeous in her outfit. She wore a skirt and the same print pink colour cord set. She kept her hair and makeup look minimal. 

Salman Khan arrived in a black outfit

Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in black outfit

Pooja Hegde wore a yellow halter neck gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @onlyforpoojahegde

Palak Tiwari stunned in a red outfit

Vinali Bhatnagar in black cor-ord set

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Jagapathi Babu, who plays one of the antagonists, looked stylish at the trailer launch event. He wore a white shirt with a blue jacket. He completed his look with white shoes and brown glasses. Apart from this, several celebrities like Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Sukhbir posed together for a group picture with Salman Khan and the lead cast. 

`Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.  

Live Tv

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanKisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer LaunchKisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailerAamir Khan on foot.Salman Khan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?