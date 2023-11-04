Salman Khan-Starrer 'Tiger 3' Drops High-Octane Promo, Emraan Hashmi Impresses As Evil Mastermind - WATCH

New Delhi: Salman Khan is back in news. Highly-anticipated 'Tiger 3' drops a powerful promo vidoe on Friday. It shows Salman Khan in the titular character of Tiger as a one-man army protecting India against a villain that wants to destroy it at any cost.

Right at the beginning of the video, Salman Khan is being threatened by the character of Emraan Hashmi. In a negative role, Emraan Hashmi is the evil mastermind and super agent Tiger’s nemesis in the film. He cold-bloodedly declares that he will mercilessly hurt India and hunt down Indians.

Taking to Instagram, Yash Raj Films posted the video and wrote in the caption, "One man army! Tiger is back #Tiger3 in theatres on Sunday, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

One fan commented, "This Promo has Quadrupled my Excitement for Tiger3." In the promo, Emraan's character challenges Tiger and says, "Es baar tu harega Tiger, duniya ke nakshe se Hindustan ka vajood hi mita dunga." The iconic dialogue of Tiger, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi," is shown to viewers as a last-minute tease, which increases the interest to watch the film.

‘Tiger 3’, which is the fifth film from the YRF spy universe, follows the events of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’. The film stars Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif reprising their roles of super spies Tiger & Zoya. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ is set to release this Diwali, November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Earlier, makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' unveiled the film's official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the trailer which he captioned, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.