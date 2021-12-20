हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan won't release any film for next 4 months after 'RRR', here's why

Actor Salman Khan, who attended a pre-release event of film 'RRR' as the chief guest, suggesed that it is advisable for any Indian film to release at least 4 months post 'RRR's release.

Salman Khan won&#039;t release any film for next 4 months after &#039;RRR&#039;, here&#039;s why
File Photo

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Salman Khan has said no one will 'dare to release' any new film for the next 4 months after the release of director SS Rajamouli's upcoming epic 'RRR'. A lavish pre-release event was organised by the makers of the most-awaited pan-India movie 'RRR'.

Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Karan Johar, along with 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rajamouli, and others who attended the event were seen in a perky mood, as they interacted at the venue. Salman, who attended the event as the chief guest spoke highly of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. "I really love Jr NTR's acting. He is a natural performer," Salman said, lauding the 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' actor.

"I have always seen Ram Charan only with injuries. Each time, when I ask him how he got injured, I am told about his workout sessions, or shooting action sequences, which are the reasons behind those injuries. Such is the hard work he puts in for his projects," Salman said.

Salman, who shared his expectations on 'RRR', conveyed that it is advisable for any Indian film to release at least 4 months post 'RRR's release as such is the hype around the film.

"Don't dare to release any new film for the next 4 months after the release of 'RRR'," said Salman, hinting that the box-office run of the film will be spectacular. 'RRR' is all set to hit the screens on January 7.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and others will also be seen in significant roles in 'RRR'.

