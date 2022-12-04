topStoriesenglish
Salman Khan wraps 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' shares dapper look

Salman also shared a still from the sets. In the image, he is seen striking a pose filled with his swag. Of course, his long hair can`t go unnoticed.

Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022
New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has finished shooting for `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`. On Saturday, Salman took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers."Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023," he wrote.

Salman also shared a still from the sets. In the image, he is seen striking a pose filled with his swag. Of course, his long hair can`t go unnoticed. `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh are also a part of the film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The film is now slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Previously `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` was scheduled to release in 2022 end. Recently, the `Sultan` actor also announced the new release date of his next action thriller film `Tiger 3` which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, and will now be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

With this, Salman has now already booked two big festivals for the release of his next two biggies, which is definitely not less than a treat for all his fans.

