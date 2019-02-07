Salman Khan's BTS shot from 'Bharat' sets propels our wish to watch the trailer asap!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's one of the most ambitious projects 'Bharat' starring superstar Salman Khan in the lead is the talk of the town right now. The buzz around the movie is palpable and rightly so. After all, it brings back the magical jodi of Salman and Katrina Kaif on-screen after 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The makers have been somewhat successful in keeping the major details about this film under wraps. A few days back a small teaser was unveiled and it surely upped the curiosity levels.

Now, the director shared a BTS (behind-the-scenes) shot of Salman from the sets and it shows him standing on the ring of fire, possibly clicked at a circus setting during the shoot.

Check it out:

Behind the Sc , @Bharat_TheFilm by DOP marchin ... Ring of Fire pic.twitter.com/ZSxEua3GsV — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 7, 2019

Now, after checking this out, we really can't wait to watch the full trailer.

Ali Abbas Zafar has previously collaborated with the superstar in blockbuster hits such as 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Therefore, expectations are sky high from this one. The film is co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law and actor Atul Agnihotri.

Katrina Kaif plays the leading lady in 'Bharat' and that brings the superhit trio of actor-actress-director back as their last release 'Tiger Zinda Hai' did wonders at the ticket counters. 'Bharat' has a starry ensemble star cast with the likes of Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal parts.

The film will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.