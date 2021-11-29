हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's cop-drama 'Antim' witnesses decent weekend collections, rakes in Rs 18 crore

The Mahesh Manjrekar's directorial 'Antim: The Final Truth' starring Salman Khan has been receiving praise and accolades from critics and audience. The film arrived in theatres on November 26 and brought back cinema lovers back to theatres. 

Salman Khan&#039;s cop-drama &#039;Antim&#039; witnesses decent weekend collections, rakes in Rs 18 crore

NEW DELHI: The Mahesh Manjrekar's directorial 'Antim: The Final Truth' starring Salman Khan has been receiving praise and accolades from critics and audience. The film arrived in theatres on November 26 and brought back cinema lovers back to theatres. 

Although the film has not turned out to be a smash hit, it definately is witnessing a good show on the ticket counters, given how the public was refrained from visiting cinema halls for so long to watch their favourite stars on the 70 mm screen, in view of the pandemic. 

'Antim: The Final Truth' saw an opening of Rs 4.25 crore and has collected Rs 18 crore on the Box Office over the weekend. Film critic taran Adarsh shared the film collections on Twitter writing, "#Antim goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Growth on Day 2 and 3 indicates it has found appreciation… #Maharashtra leads, despite 50% occupancy… Weekdays crucial for healthy Week 1 total… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: Rs 18.61 cr. #India biz."

'Antim: The Final Truth' is produced by Salman Khan Films and distributed by Zee Studios. It is an adaptation of the Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern' and starred Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. 

The story revolves around the face-off between a Sikh police officer (Salman Khan) and a gangster (Aayush Sharma), and like the original, it explores the hard conditions faced by farmers that pushes some of them towards crime. The film is the Hindi remake of Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'. 

