Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Earns Big Bucks At Box Office, Collects Rs 26 Crore on Day 3

New Delhi: Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has started to set its rule across the nation and beyond boundaries. Having treated the audience with perfect family entertainment with a blend of power-packed action, the film is continuously conquering the Box Office windows.

The family entertainment, helmed by Farhad Samji, witnessed an opening of Rs 15.81 crore and since then the film has continued to book fantastic growth. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 26.61 crore, thus setting cash registers ringing at ticket windows, and taking its net collection to Rs 68.17 crore. The movie has already crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark with its current numbers being Rs 112.80 crore (gross worldwide).

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is creating madness among the fans. Salman's stardom has started to show its colours, as audiences of different age groups from different parts of the country are flocking to the cinema halls in massive numbers. After booking a fantastic opening of 15.81 crore, the film collection grew on its second day to 25.75 crores and went up to earn 26.61 crores on its third day, Sunday which made the total of three days 68.17 Cr.

Having proved itself as a perfect weekend entertainment banger, the film is maintaining constant growth at the box office. Apart from the domestic market, the film is performing even better in the overseas market and has collected 31 crore gross.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is believed to be the Hindi remake of Tamil feature 'Veeram', which starred Ajith in the lead role. The film also featured Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.