New Delhi: The anticipation was speculative, the excitement electric, and now, it's safe to say that the internet is abuzz with excitement as the teaser of Alizeh's debut film 'Farrey' is finally out. Produced by Salman Khan Films, this thrilling sneak peek has fans and netizens alike on the edge of their seats.

Salman Khan himself dropped the teaser on his social media, showing his support for his niece Alizeh as she makes her debut. Netizens have been quick to notice Alizeh's natural and stunning on-screen presence, applauding her performance. In fact, many termed her performance as gripping, intriguing, and impactful.

‘Farrey’ offers a glimpse of an edge-of-the-seat gripping thriller, leaving viewers hungry for more. The comments section is filled with praises and excitement, with netizens expressing their excitement as they flood the comments saying, "Super Trailer Alizeh", "Something different", "Blockbuster coming", "It really looks amazing, waiting for this now", "Finally something different" and more. Fans and well wishers also commented in favour of Alizeh wishing her best of luck for a very promising debut saying, "Congratulations Alizeh, and all the best" and "Best of luck Alizeh for your debut".

As the teaser continues to garner praise and excitement, one thing is clear: Alizeh's debut in ‘Farrey’ is making waves and leaving a lasting impression. The countdown to the film's release on November 24, 2023, has officially begun, and netizens are all in for this thrilling ride into the classroom scandal.

Farrey is directed by national award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles. Farrey releases on 24th November 2023.