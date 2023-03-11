topStoriesenglish2582425
Salman Khan's Photos From Tiger 3's Turkey Sets Leaked Online, Go Viral

A few photos from the Turkey Shoot of Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Tiger 3' have been leaked online.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 06:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Tiger 3', an upcoming action-drama, is one of the most awaited Bollywood projects of the year. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the hit franchise and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. The film is currently being shot in Turkey and some pictures from the sets have been leaked online and are being widely shared. 

In the photos, Salman, dressed in a casual brown tee, is seen seated on a boat. In another photo, he has been captured seated on the driver's seat of a car. The photos have gone viral on social media. Take a look at the leaked pics from Tiger 3 sets below:

Earlier in February, a few more pictures from the Delhi sets of Tiger 3 had surfaced on the internet. 

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan will make a special cameo in his Pathaan avatar in Tiger 3. 

A while back, Salman Khan had left his fans surprised after he announced that the action-drama will arrive in theatres on April 21, 2023. Sharing the post on Instagram, the actor wrote, "And the journey continues. Get ready for Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate Tiger3 with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." However, the film release date has been pushed back and now it is all set for release on Diwali 2023. 

Major portions of the film were shot in Russia, Turkey, and Austria in 2021. In Tiger 3, Salman Khan will reprise his role of Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore, a former RAW agent. Katrina Kaif will also reprise her character called Zoya, a former ISI agent and Tiger's wife. 

