SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan's Sikandar Shoot To Commence With Heavy-Duty Aerial Action

Sikandar Shoot: The first shooting schedule will commence with a spectacular action scene, 33,000 feet above sea level, 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Salman Khan's Sikandar Shoot To Commence With Heavy-Duty Aerial Action

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming mega project 'Sikandar,' starring superstar Salman Khan is a set to take flight with a breath-taking aerial action sequence as it begins shooting on June 18th in Mumbai. The film is being helmed by  A R Murugadoss.

The first shooting schedule will commence with a spectacular action scene, 33,000 feet above sea level, aboard an aircraft featuring none other than Salman Khan. Since its announcement, 'Sikandar' is generating immense buzz and anticipation among fans.

As 'Sikandar' gears up for its first schedule, the excitement continues to build. This film is set to redefine action cinema, combining the talents of power house producer Sajid Nadiadwala, superstar Salman Khan & visionary director A R Murugadoss. The ensemble is further strengthened with the addition of Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan's collab has been a success at the Box Office. Salman Khan’s first 200 crore film was Kick and it was directed by Nadiadwala. 

The title 'Sikandar' has already ignited a fervour of excitement and curiosity, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the magic that will unfold on the big screen. Prepare for an extraordinary cinematic journey like never before—EID 2025 just got a whole lot more thrilling.

 

 

