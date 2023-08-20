New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' is one of the most films of the year. The makers have been leaving no stone unturned to make the popular spy-drama taste bumper success at the Box Office. The film has generated enough buzz in the audience even before its first official teaser have been released. In the midst of this, a dance clip featuring lead actress Katrina has been leaked and shared on social media. The video shows Katrina shooting for a song with background dancers grooving with drums. The beats of the song will remind you of 'Ek The Tiger's popular song 'Mashallah', which featured Katrina and Salman Khan.

Katrina Kaif Grooves With Background Dancers In New Leaked Video From Tiger 3 Sets

As soon as the video was leaked on Reddit, netizens couldn't hold their excitement and filled in the comment box with speculations whether the the popular Arbaic song 'Mashallah' is all set to return in the third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise. A fan wrote, "No better combo than Katrina Kaif. Dance numbers. Can't wait!"



Take a look at the leaked video of Katrina Kaif from 'Tiger 3' below:

Tiger 3 To Release In Theatres On Diwali

Speaking of the film, filmmaker Aditya Chopra will reportedly tease 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in 'Tiger 3' since this film will also have the two giants of Indian cinema Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan slugging it out to save a situation. "There is tremendous buzz already about 'Tiger vs Pathaan' and YRF has chosen to keep quiet about the project. We know that the film should start its shooting schedule in January 2024 with Siddharth Anand directing this marquee YRF Spy Universe project," IANS quoted a source.

The source added: "We are sure that Aditya Chopra will tease the existence of 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in 'Tiger 3' since he had also teased the fact that Salman and SRK are going to come together for 'Tiger 3' in 'Pathaan'."

The YRF Spy Universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), and continued with 'War' (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Then came 'Pathaan' earlier this year, 'Tiger 3', the latest offering of YRF Spy Universe, is set to hit cinemas this Diwali.

The source shared: "Every film of YRF Spy Universe is going to tease its next big projects for people to guess. Hints will be dropped in every film so that the fans can be engaged constantly to take the conversation of the YRF Spy Universe forward."

The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by YRF. Apart from Salman and Katrina, it also stars Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen portraying a negative character. Ashutosh Rana, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Riddhi Dogra and Varinder Singh Ghuman will also be seen in the film, whereas Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a special appearance.

The film was initially scheduled to release in April 2023, but got postponed. It is now all set to release in theatres on Diwali, on November 10, 2023.