Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned down film with Shah Rukh Khan due to baby plans?

NEW DELHI: There has been no end to speculations to why Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's marriage fell apart ever since the couple confirmed their separation. Some reports suggested that Samantha taking up bold roles in films were non-acceptable to the Akkineni family, while others claimed that she was apparently too close to her stylist.

Now, News18 quitting a report has claimed that Samantha was the first choice for Shah Rukh Khan starrer action film from director Atlee, tentatively titled 'Lion'. However, the actress couldn't take up the plump offer then as she was keen on starting a family with Naga Chaitanya, claimed the report. Samantha lost the offer and the role went to Nayanthara.

The report suggested that Samantha and Atlee shared a great bond. They had worked together in 'Theri' and 'Mersal'. Neither Samantha nor the makers of 'Lion' issued a statement regarding this. As per reports, Nayanthara began shooting for the film in Mumbai sometime back.

As per reports, Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. He wrapped up his Pune schedule in September.

Samantha and Naga parted ways four years after tying the knot in October 2017.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has put his professional commitments, including the shooting of Atlee's film due to his son Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug case.