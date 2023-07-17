trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636743
SANJAY DUTT

Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi's Banter In Their New Ad Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

In Arshad Warsi's new ad alongside Sanjay Dutt, fans experience the perfect blend of humor and charisma that these two actors bring to the screen. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 06:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The duo is back for an Ad for ‘Danube Properties’
  • Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt have shared the screen in several successful films in the past

Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi's Banter In Their New Ad Will Tickle Your Funny Bone Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: Arshad Warsi is back with his comical partner Sanjay Dutt for a highly entertaining new ad for ‘Danube Properties’.

Fans have always adored Arshad Warsi’ for his natural flair for comedy. In his new ad alongside Sanjay Dutt, fans experience the perfect blend of humor and charisma that these two actors bring to the screen. The duo's latest advertisement for a property showcases their effortless chemistry together.

 

A post shared by Danube Properties (@danubeproperties)

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt have shared the screen in several successful films in the past, creating a magical impression in audiences' heart that fans simply can't get enough of.

Arshad Warsi was last seen in web series ‘Asur 2’ streaming on JioCinemas. 

