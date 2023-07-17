Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi's Banter In Their New Ad Will Tickle Your Funny Bone
In Arshad Warsi's new ad alongside Sanjay Dutt, fans experience the perfect blend of humor and charisma that these two actors bring to the screen.
- The duo is back for an Ad for ‘Danube Properties’
- Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt have shared the screen in several successful films in the past
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Arshad Warsi is back with his comical partner Sanjay Dutt for a highly entertaining new ad for ‘Danube Properties’.
Fans have always adored Arshad Warsi’ for his natural flair for comedy. In his new ad alongside Sanjay Dutt, fans experience the perfect blend of humor and charisma that these two actors bring to the screen. The duo's latest advertisement for a property showcases their effortless chemistry together.
cre Trending Stories
Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt have shared the screen in several successful films in the past, creating a magical impression in audiences' heart that fans simply can't get enough of.
Arshad Warsi was last seen in web series ‘Asur 2’ streaming on JioCinemas.
Live Tv