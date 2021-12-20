हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjay Dutt wants Rajkumar Hirani to make 'Munna Bhai 3'

Sanjay Dutt starrer comedy film 'Munna Bhai MBBS' clocked 19 years in Hindi cinema on Monday.

MUMBAI: As his comedy film 'Munna Bhai MBBS' clocked 19 years in Hindi cinema on Monday, actor Sanjay Dutt made an emotional appeal to fans in Nagpur to press director Rajkumar Hirani to make 'Munna Bhai 3'. The actor was at the 'Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav' at Ishwar Deshmukh College ground in Nagpur.

At the event, he said, "I am tired of requesting Raju Hirani many times. Since he hails from Nagpur, I appeal to Nagpurians to press him for making 'Munna Bhai 3' franchise". It evoked loud applause from the people.

The full cast of the second film 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' included Boman Irani, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Saurabh Shukla and Parikshat Sahni, among others.

The film won National Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, for Best Screenplay, for Best Supporting Actor and for Best Lyrics.

On the work front, Sanjay has a long list of films waiting release such as 'Prithviraj', 'Shamshera' and 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

