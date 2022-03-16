Sanjay Dutt wraps the first schedule of ‘Ghudchadhi’ with Raveena Tandon!

New Delhi: In February this year, Sanjay Dutt started shooting for his next ‘Ghudchadi’, also starring Raveena Tandon. While the actor shared the news of the movie-going on floors, he informed his followers and fans about wrapping up the first schedule of the movie.

Taking to his social media, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Here’s to wrapping the first schedule of #Ghudchadi in the beautiful cities of Delhi and Jaipur. On to the next one!”

The picture that the actor has posted on social media features him along with the entire cast and crew, much to the surprise of his fans, who can’t wait to see their favourite superstar back on the big screen.

Besides ‘Ghudchadhi’ to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, Sanjay Dutt will be seen locking horns as Adheera in Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’ slated to release on April 14, 2022.

He also has ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in the pipeline.