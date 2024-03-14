New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the visionary filmmaker celebrated for his opulent visual storytelling and intricate musical compositions, has once again captivated audiences with his latest offering, 'Sakal Ban', the inaugural song from the upcoming Netflix series 'Heeramandi' and the flagship track for his newly launched music label, Bhansali Music.

As the seasons transition into the vibrant hues of summer and spring, Bhansali chose to welcome this period of rejuvenation and celebration with 'Sakal Ban', embodying the essence of traditional folk music while bearing the unmistakable stamp of Bhansali's signature grandeur.

In addition to its captivating melody, 'Sakal Ban' introduces audiences to the color of the season – yellow. Bhansali, known for his meticulous attention to detail, has adorned the visuals of the song with hues of mustard and yellow, bringing forth a sense of warmth and vibrancy that perfectly encapsulates the essence of summer.

The song features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chaddha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, all of whom look breathtakingly beautiful, exude elegance and grace dressed in the vibrant hues of yellow.

Yellow, often associated with sunshine and positivity, serves as a fitting symbol for the season of summer. Through 'Sakal Ban', Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings back the vibrant energy and warmth of summer, inviting audiences to revel in the beauty of the season.

Watch the song here: