New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of Indian cinema's most renowned filmmakers, is known for creating cinematic masterpieces that captivate audiences worldwide. With his exceptional storytelling, Bhansali continues to deliver compelling and wholesome entertainment. As he gears up for his next project, LOVE & WAR, anticipation is high for the film’s release on March 20, 2026.

Among Bhansali’s many acclaimed works is Black, a groundbreaking 2005 film that not only earned widespread recognition in India but also led to an international remake. The Turkish film Benim Dunyam, directed by Uğur Yücel, was released in 2013 and serves as a testament to the global influence of Bhansali’s cinema.

Black, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, tells the poignant story of Michelle, a deafblind woman, and her relationship with her teacher, Debraj, an elderly alcoholic suffering from Alzheimer's. The film received immense praise and won several prestigious awards, including Best Actor, Best Feature Film in Hindi, and Best Costume Design at the 53rd National Film Awards.

As Bhansali prepares for LOVE & WAR, the excitement grows for his collaboration with a star-studded cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. With his signature blend of grandeur and emotion, LOVE & WAR promises to be another unforgettable addition to his legacy.

