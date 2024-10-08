New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, 'LOVE & WAR', has captured the attention of cinema lovers ever since its announcement, and excitement continues to build as the release date approaches. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, all of whom are set to bring Bhansali's visionary storytelling to life on the big screen.

In a recent interview, Bhansali expressed his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing its departure from traditional period dramas that have defined much of his work. “It’s a very very special film because it’s now not in the period, there are no pillars, no more costumes, no more horses; it’s contemporary,” he revealed. This fresh direction marks a significant shift in his filmmaking style, and fans are eager to see how this evolution unfolds.

The director also highlighted the film's unique musical score, stating, “It’s different, the music is different.” This departure from his signature grandiosity promises to offer a new auditory experience for audiences.

Regarding Ranbir, SLB stated that he is collaborating with the star after 18 years.

With its contemporary setting and Bhansali’s flair for captivating storytelling, 'LOVE & WAR' is poised to be a monumental cinematic experience. Scheduled for release on March 20, 2026, the film is set to redefine epic storytelling for a new generation of viewers.