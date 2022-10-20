Sara Ali Khan is ‘egg-cited’ as she kickstarts dubbing for ‘Gaslight’- SEE PIC

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan shared a photo from the dubbing session of her upcoming film, Gaslight. Directed by Pawan Kriplani, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The actress took to her social media today to share a glimpse of the dubbing session today. The photo from the dubbing studio features a screen with Gaslight written on it, to which Sara also wrote, "Egg-cited!" She also tagged co-stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in the Instagram story.

See the picture

The actress is currently on a roll as she has shot for two films already - 'Gaslight' and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal in 2022. Apart from this, she has also kickstarted shooting for her third film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

Sara was last seen in the 2021 film, ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The Aanand L. Rai directorial revolved around the life of a Tamil boy who ends up getting married to a Bihari girl, played by Sara. The film also featured Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. It was an AR Rahman musical.

Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film alongside Vicky Kaushal. The movie follows a couple who desires to live independently from their family.

Sara Ali Khan is the elder daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh. She made her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s tragic romance ‘Kedarnath’ alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara had received praises for her performance as Mandakini Mishra ‘Mukku’ in her debut and even received a Filmfare Award for the same.