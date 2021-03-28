हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan stalked Akshay Kumar on 'Atrangi Re' sets?

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who recently wrapped up shooting for Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Atrangi Re', revealed to her fans that she stalked Akshay Kumar on the sets. The actress penned down an adorable post thanking the filmmaker and her 'Atrangi Re' co-stars. The film also stars South star Dhanush as other lead. 

Sara Ali Khan stalked Akshay Kumar on &#039;Atrangi Re&#039; sets?
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Sara Ali Khan, who recently wrapped the shooting of Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Atrangi Re', took to Instagram and shared stills from the sets along with a thank you note for the filmmaker and her co-stars. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara in key roles. 

"That's a film wrap. Ek saal baad. Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team," she wrote.

Tagging the Tamil superstar, Sara wrote, "@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn't have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could`ve avoided that indulgence during shoots)."

Apologising for stalking Akshay Kumar, Sara added, "Thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir."

'Atrangi Re' went on floors in March 2020, in Varanasi. The team resumed shoot post lockdown in Madurai, followed by schedules in Delhi and Agra. The film is slated to release on August 6.

