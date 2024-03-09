NewsEntertainmentMovies
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan-Starrer 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Drops Soulful Song - VIDEO

Ae Watan Mere Watan is an Amazon Original patriotic thriller-drama starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The film, a Dharmatic Entertainment Production, is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Sara Ali Khan-Starrer 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Drops Soulful Song - VIDEO Pic Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' drops a soul-stirring music video. 'Qatra Qatra' is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and written and composed by Raghav Sharma. 'Qatra Qatra' was first showcased at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa with an electrifying live performance by Sukhwinder Singh. Ae Watan Mere Watan’s director Kannan Iyer, lead actor Sara Ali Khan, and film producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta were present at IFFI to witness this powerful performance. 

This patriotic song evokes feelings of pure devotion, loyalty, and respect and beautifully depicts the passion and dedication of the unsung heroes during the Quit India movement. 'Qatra Qatra' holds a special place in my heart. This song not only evokes a sense of patriotism and pride, but it also encompasses the emotion and strength shown by our freedom fighters. It’s an incredible ode to all the unsung heroes who have braved for the nation, penned beautifully by Mukund Suryawanshi, Ravi Girri & Rohan Deshmukh and composed by Mukund Suryawanshi,” revealed singer Sukhwinder Singh. He further added, “It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untold story that gives a glimpse into the power of youth’s voice. Like Jai Ho became an anthem of the youth of its time, I hope Qatra Qatra too achieves that and echoes as the voice of the generation.”

Ae Watan Mere Watan is an Amazon Original patriotic thriller-drama starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The film, a Dharmatic Entertainment Production, is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the movie’s film storyline has been written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles with a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.  

 

