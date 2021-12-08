हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan turns emotional as her debut film 'Kedarnath' turns 3

The film's third anniversary has also made Sara emotional as it brought back her memories with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had essayed the role of her love interest.

Sara Ali Khan turns emotional as her debut film &#039;Kedarnath&#039; turns 3
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: It's a special day for actor Sara Ali Khan as her first film 'Kedarnath' has completed three years since its release.

Taking to Instagram, she penned a heartfelt post. "3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don't know if I'll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it," she wrote.

The film's third anniversary has also made Sara emotional as it brought back her memories with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had essayed the role of her love interest.

"But today I'm really missing my Mansoor. It's only because of Sushant's unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts.

From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant," she added.Sara also thanked director Abhishek Kapoor for giving her the opportunity to act in 'Kedarnath'.

"Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Sara is busy promoting her new film 'Atrangi Re'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali KhanKedarnathSushant Singh RajputSara Ali Khan filmAbhishek Kapoor
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut drops her look from 'Tejas', film to arrive in theatres in October 2022

Must Watch

PT12M39S

DNA: 'Brutal' CEO fired 900 employees over three-minute Zoom call