SKY FORCE

Sara Ali Khan's Sky Force Trailer X Review: Fans Call Her 'QUEEN Of Massy Roles'

Sara Ali Khan is set to make a thrilling comeback in Sky Force, an action-packed patriotic drama alongside Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2025, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sara Ali Khan's Sky Force Trailer X Review: Fans Call Her 'QUEEN Of Massy Roles' (Image: X)

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for an exciting comeback with Sky Force, an action-packed film set to release this month. Following a string of successful hits, fans are eagerly anticipating her role in this patriotic drama, where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. The film’s trailer promises thrilling action and gripping moments, with Sara playing a key role. Her performance in the trailer has already sparked buzz on social media, leaving fans excited to see her in this dynamic new avatar.

One fan wrote, “Sara Ali Khan's energy is CONTAGIOUS! She lights up the screen with her presence! #SaraAliKhan #MassyActress.”

Another fan tweeted, “Who else can pull off a patriotic film like #SaraAliKhan? She's queen of Bollywood's massy cinema! #SaraAliKhan #MassyQueen”

“Sara Ali Khan is the PERFECT blend of glamour and mass appeal! She's the reason I go to the theaters! #SaraAliKhan #FanGirl,” wrote a user.

“Just watched #SaraAliKhan's latest trailer and I'm OBSESSED! She's the QUEEN of massy roles! #SaraAliKhan,” read another user’s comment.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik, and is set to release in theaters on January 24.

The trailer hints at another potential blockbuster for Sara Ali Khan. In addition to Sky Force, Sara will also star in Metro…In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and is set to appear with Ayushmann Khurrana in an untitled spy comedy currently in production.

