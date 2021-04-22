हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sardar Ka Grandson Trailer

Sardar Ka Grandson trailer: Arjun Kapoor will make impossible possible to fulfill wish of grandmother Neena Gupta

Sardar Ka Grandson is set to release on Netflix on May 18.

Sardar Ka Grandson trailer: Arjun Kapoor will make impossible possible to fulfill wish of grandmother Neena Gupta

New Delhi: The trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta starrer family comedy film for Netflix ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ released on Wednesday (April 21)  and promises to take audiences in a heart warming family drama featuring a Punjabi family residing in Amritsar.

Arjun Kapoor who plays the grandson to the matriarch of the family Neena Gupta, who is fondly called ‘Sardar’ is on the quest to fulfill his old yet feisty grandmother’s wish to visit her home in Lahore, which she lovingly built with her late husband.

In the trailer, we see Sardar promising to make his grandson the CEO of a family business if he completes her wish. She also tries to lure other family members into listening to her by telling them she will make them part of her will.

The twist in the storyline comes when the embassy denies Neena the permission to visit Lahore and Arjun decides to bring her grandmother’s home to Amritsar using ‘structural relocation’.

Check out the trailer below.

Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Divya Seth and Soni Razdan are other cast members of the film.

The movie is directed by Kaashvie Nair and scripted by Anuja Chauhan and  is produced by Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment and T-Series.

Sardar Ka Grandson is set to release on Netflix on May 18.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sardar Ka Grandson TrailerSardar Ka GrandsonArjun KapoorNeena GuptaRakul Preet SinghJohn AbrahamAditi Rao HydariNetflixT Series
Next
Story

Kate Winslet reveals daughter Mia slips 'under the radar' as actor with different last name

Must Watch

PT10M39S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day