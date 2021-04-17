Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s sizzling chemistry in romantic song ‘Dil Hai Deewana is hard to miss!- WATCH

New Delhi: On Saturday (April 17), T-Series dropped the much-awaited music video of 'Dil Hai Deewana' song sung by Darshan Raval and Zara Khan. The video features Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor in a fun love story. Since its release, the video has gone viral and is close to touching a million views on YouTube.

The music video is quite exciting and features the story of a hopeless romantic and warehouse employee played by Arjun Kapoor who tries to impress his boss played by Rakul Preet Singh.

The video begins with Arjun's character shown as an ordinary man with a factory job who secretly yearns to be noticed by his boss Rakul. He daydreams about her but his co-worker interrupts his dreams and matter-of-factly tells him that he doesn't stand a chance with Rakul as she only likes 'bad boys'.

The video then cuts to Arjun daydreaming again, about transforming into a 'bad boy' and wooing Rakul with his charm in a dance sequence.

When he snaps back to reality, Arjun makes his way to Rakul's office, notices her VR headset and tries it on. Immersed in the virtual world, he dances in her office like no one's watching. However, Rakul does catch him hilariously dancing in her office and immediately fires him but there's an interesting twist in the end.

Rakul stops him as he leaves her office and asks him out on a date, surprising Arjun. She smiles and says he wants to go out with him because he broke the official rules and was a 'bad boy' indeed.

Here's the video:

The video features 'Dil Hai Deewana' sung by Darshan Raval and Zara Khan. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and the video is written & directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film had released on March 19, 2021. He will be next seen in 'Ek Villain 2' and 'Bhoot Police'.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh also has several projects lined up including ‘MayDay’, ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Thank God’.