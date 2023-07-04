trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630498
Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collections: Kartik Aaryan-Kaira Advani's Love Tale Mints Rs 4 Cr On First Monday

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collections: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's love tale inches closer to hitting Rs 50 crore in India.

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 12:33 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s latest release 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', has only managed to rake in Rs 4.21 crore on the fifth day of its release, taking its total collection to over Rs 42 crore.

The film, which is inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark, opened with the collection of Rs 9.25 crore on its first day. With a drop on working Friday, the film counted Rs 7 crore at the box office window, which was further followed by strengthening Saturday with its collection of Rs 10.10 crore, while it continued the surge in its collection on Sunday with Rs 12.15 crore, read a statement.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures.

The film was released in theaters on June 29. The musical romance drama stars Kartik and Kiara in titular roles. It marks the second collaboration between the actors after hit horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

 

