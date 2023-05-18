Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser Review: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's Reel Romance Makes Fans Go Gaga Over Their Chemistry - Watch

topStoriesenglish2609779
Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser Review: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's Reel Romance Makes Fans Go Gaga Over Their Chemistry

Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser Reactions, Audience Review: ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures.

May 18, 2023

New Delhi: The recently released romantic teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has left netizens asking for more. Ever since the teaser came out, fans thronged social media to rave about it online. With an out-and-out love story in place with a stunning-looking reel couple and soulful melody in place - netizens have already started to trend #SatyaPremKiKatha on social media. 

The teaser of Satyaprem Ki Katha - the upcoming musical love saga has left the netizens hailing it online. This has led to the trend #SatyaPremKiKatha on #1. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are coming back to redefine romance on the screen after their successful stint in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Filmmaker Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture Satyaprem Ki Katha looks like a heartwarming love story. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania play pivotal parts in the movie.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023.

 

