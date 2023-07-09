Satyaprem Ki Katha Witnesses 70% Jump on Saturday, Mints Rs 4.75 Cr Taking Total Tally To Rs 60.81 Cr. Nett

New DELHI: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' made a fabulous entry on its 2nd weekend at the box office with all the love from the audience. With a great positive word of mouth, the film witnessed a jump of 70% on Saturday and collected Rs 4.75 Cr. The film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has been lauded for its unique storyline and interesting performances.

SATYAPREM KI KATHA BOX OFFICE REPORT

The film opened with Rs 9.25 Cr. on Thursday holiday, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film collected Rs 7 Cr. on day 2. This was further followed by day 3 Saturday with its collection of Rs 10.10 Cr., while it continued the surge in its collection on day 4 Sunday with Rs 12.15 Cr. after which the film passed the crucial Monday test having collected Rs 4.21 Cr. on day 5, while on Tuesday the film collected Rs 4.05 Cr. on Day 6,



cre Trending Stories

It earned Rs 3.45 Crore on day 7, Wednesday, the film crossed the 50 Crore mark ahead of which on day 8 Thursday, the film collected 3 Cr. while the Friday collection amounts to Rs 2.85 Cr. on day 9 and the further collection on Saturday, day 10, the film collected Rs 4.75 Cr. With this, the film witnessed a great jump of 70% on Saturday. Now, the total of 10 days amounted to Rs 60.81 Cr. Nett.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released in theatres on June 29, 2023.