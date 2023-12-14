New Delhi: Jitendra Kumar-starrer 'Dry Day' is a powerful and emotional story that delves into the complexities of addiction, love, and the extent of a man's sacrifices for his family. Directed by Saurabh Shukla, and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, the comedy drama features Jitendra Kumar,Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 22. Dry Day is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year. Dry Day is a story of an imperfect hero who challenges societal conventions, rebelling against norms out of love for his unborn child. The trailer of this comedy-drama intricately explores the societal impact of alcoholism, presenting a thought-provoking narrative rooted in social relevance.

Speaking about the film, Director Saurabh Shukla said, “The movie is a social satire presented with a hilarious tragic-comedy of errors with lots of drama and emotions. Dry Day gives an important and relevant message about alcoholism and I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to craft this film, aiming to entertain and enlighten the audiences. It brings me immense joy to partner with streaming service Prime Video, Emmay Entertainment, and a talented bunch of actors, collectively breathing life into a compelling and beautiful narrative.”

“Dry Day is a captivating blend of comedy and drama, offering a rollercoaster of emotions," shares actor Jitendra Kumar. “It was an exhilarating experience playing the character of Gannuin the movie. Getting into the skin of this intriguing character was like adding a new skill to my toolbox. The character's struggle of defying all odds in pursuit of trust adds depth to the narrative of the film. I'm excited for audiences to witness this unique journey on screen. The film's fusion of heartwarming moments and compelling storytelling is something I can't wait for people to experience and appreciate."

Playing the role of Nirmala, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar shares, “The experience of working on Dry Day has been wonderful and enriching in so many ways. It’s a film that will entertain you and emotionally strike a chord as well. I really enjoyed building that relationship between Nirmala and Gannu. The story of our film is all about the transformative power of love and it will also draw your attention to certain important societal issues. I’m so grateful to have got the opportunity to collaborate with Saurabh Sir and the wonderful team at Emmay Entertainment. The writing is fantastic and I was most excited to film my first Holi song!"

Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide can watch Dry Day in Hindi, along with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada dubs, starting December 22.