close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
article 15

SC refuses to entertain plea against 'Article 15'

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking cancellation of the certification granted to Bollywood movie "Article 15" starring Ayushman Khurana.

SC refuses to entertain plea against &#039;Article 15&#039;

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking cancellation of the certification granted to Bollywood movie "Article 15" starring Ayushman Khurana.

A bench of Justices S.A. Bobde and B.R. Gavai asked the petitioner to approach the appropriate authority seeking a change in the name of the movie's title and a ban on its screening.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Brahaman Samaj of India through advocate Ranjan Dwivevdi.

The petitioner has said that filmmaker cannot use the title "Article 15" for commercial gains and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) erred in issuing a certificate without considering the provisions of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act.

The advocate said the content of "Article 15" had objectionable dialogues spreading caste hatred based on a false and concocted story.

The film was likely to cause severe damage to public perception about "Article 15" of the Constitution and its origin, it was argued.

The petitioner said this movie may lead to other films being named on other articles of the Constitution.

 

Tags:
article 15SCSupreme CourtAyushmann KhurranaAnubhav Sinha
Next
Story

Was Batla House encounter fake? John Abraham to unravel the truth

Must Watch

PT11M9S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day