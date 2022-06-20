NewsEntertainmentMovies
ENTERTAINMENT

'Shabaash Mithu' Trailer: Taapsee Pannu looks spectacular in Mithali Raj's biopic

Directed by Srijit Mukherjee, the trailer of `Shabaash Mithu` is inspiring and motivating and the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 15, 2022.

Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

Trending Photos

'Shabaash Mithu' Trailer: Taapsee Pannu looks spectacular in Mithali Raj's biopic

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is finally out and the actor looks fierce as she steps into the shoes of former Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj. In the trailer, Taapsee Pannu portrays the role of Mithu, a small-town girl with many big dreams in her eyes, to create her own space in the male dominating world and to change the gentleman's game. No one believes Mithu that she can play cricket for India, except for her coach, played by actor Vijay Raaz, who shows Mithu the right path to achieve all her dreams.

However, nothing comes easy to her path as she is bullied and ridiculed by other teammates and society. She learns to stand tall against all odds and leads team India from the front.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)


Sharing the trailer on her Instagram account, the `Badla` film actor writes in her caption, " Mithali Raj. You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend. Woman who redefined "The Gentleman`s game" She created HERSTORY and I`m honoured to bring it to you #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY 2022 #ShabaashMithuTrailer #GirlWhoChangedTheGame".

Directed by Srijit Mukherjee, the trailer of `Shabaash Mithu` is inspiring and motivating and the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 15, 2022. The `Thappad` film actor will be seen playing the role of a sportsperson for the second time in her career. Earlier the actor portrayed the role of a runner in `Rashmi Rocket`.`Shabaash Mithu` is a rousing story of recently retired icon, Mithali Raj who is known for her record-breaking 23-year-long career in international cricket and made 10,000 runs in ODI.Today, India`s most iconic cricketer of BCCI Chairperson Sourav Ganguly launched the trailer today.

EntertainmentTaapsee PannuShabaash MithuShabaash Mithu trailerShabaash Mithu release dateMithali Raj

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?